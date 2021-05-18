Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.50 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF remained flat at $$32.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

