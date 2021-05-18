Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eargo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $33.53 on Monday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last ninety days.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

