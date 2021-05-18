Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 28th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EFF opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $415,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

