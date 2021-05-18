Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
