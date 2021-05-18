Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

