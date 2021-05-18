Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
