Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.