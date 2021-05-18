Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,171. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

