Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Cap of $8,736.44

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $8,736.44 and $91.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00114548 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 204.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

