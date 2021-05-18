Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

