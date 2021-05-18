EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 14.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $2,206,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,629,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,681,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

