Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Emmerson stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5.51 ($0.07). 710,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,735. The company has a market cap of £45.49 million and a P/E ratio of -55.11. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.67.
Emmerson Company Profile
Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.