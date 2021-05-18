Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Emmerson stock traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5.51 ($0.07). 710,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,735. The company has a market cap of £45.49 million and a P/E ratio of -55.11. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.67.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

