Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.80.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 44.93.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

