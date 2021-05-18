Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Benchmark cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.85 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $145.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

