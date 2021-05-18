Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $499,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCOU opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.