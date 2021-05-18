Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $834.96 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 752,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.