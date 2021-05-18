Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

