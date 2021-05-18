Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly Sells 1,430 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.69. 666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.06.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,870,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Further Reading: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.