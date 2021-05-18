Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,659 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

