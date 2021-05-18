Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $56,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

