Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 290,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

