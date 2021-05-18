Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 379,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $48,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.