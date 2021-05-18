Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $54,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.