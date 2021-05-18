ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ PLUS traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

