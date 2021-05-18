Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $715.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $704.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

