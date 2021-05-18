Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.39

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 34359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

