Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.68

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

