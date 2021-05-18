Essentia (ESS) Tops One Day Volume of $162,201.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $162,201.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00100395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $658.82 or 0.01528214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00119568 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.