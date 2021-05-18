Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $36.19 million and $400,145.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00090386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01397779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00116731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.11 or 0.11073592 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

