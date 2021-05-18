Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUYTY. BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

