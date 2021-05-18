Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUYTY. BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit