Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EUXTF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Euronext alerts:

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. Euronext has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.