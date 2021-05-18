Evercore ISI Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.03.

ABNB opened at $132.50 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

