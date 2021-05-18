Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.