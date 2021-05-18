Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

