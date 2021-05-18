Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

