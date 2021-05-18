Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSPK. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,491,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,719,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,385,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.