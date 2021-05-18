Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $3,627,600.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $122.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

