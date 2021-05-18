Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.3827 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

