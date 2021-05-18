Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EXE. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.32.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.13. The company has a market cap of C$718.29 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.81.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

