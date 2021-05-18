Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.61 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

