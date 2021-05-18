Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.08 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $145.61 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.