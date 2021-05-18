Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $149.08. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.