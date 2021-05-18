Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,960 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $238,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 205.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.89. 525,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,822,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

