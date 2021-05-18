Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

