F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FSTX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 373,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,532. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

