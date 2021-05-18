Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s 5th Largest Position

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,376,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82,056 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $700,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $315.24. 222,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.38. The firm has a market cap of $893.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,796 shares of company stock worth $559,481,957. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

