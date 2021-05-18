Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $7,634.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00101409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $652.23 or 0.01507921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00064294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00119203 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

