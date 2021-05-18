Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 11,435 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 181.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 79,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

