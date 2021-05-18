Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 470 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,753,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,987,000.

Shares of XHB traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $74.32. 92,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

