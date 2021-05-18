Fagan Associates Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. 9,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

