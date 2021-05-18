Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,483. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

