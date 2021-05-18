Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 116 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

May 18th, 2021

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $575.86. 70,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $584.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

